Barrie McDermott reckons Leeds Rhinos will be left with three options when Brad Arthur’s short-term deal expires: as he claimed Paul Rowley remains a leading contender to take over permanently.

Arthur’s appointment until the end of the season follows the recent axing of Rohan Smith and has encouraged hopes of the Rhinos making the play-offs.

McDermott predicts that Arthur will either stay on at Headingley beyond 2024 but suggested that – if he returns to Australia – Salford Red Devils boss Rowley will take over from 2025 onwards.

The third scenario for McDermott is that Arthur will leave and Rowley will not be available – forcing Leeds to start from scratch again in their search for a new permanent head coach.

Legendary former prop McDermott and current Sky Sports pundit McDermott is hopeful that former Parramatta Eels boss Arthur will breathe new life into the Rhinos.

McDermott told Love Rugby League: “Everybody at Headingley will be disappointed at how this group of players have performed this year.

“They’re much better than what they’re showing and I believe they’re a top-six side – but there are elements of their game which just aren’t right.

“Under Rohan Smith, they kept trying to play a particular way but it just wasn’t working so the change was made.

READ NEXT: 5 key takeaways from Brad Arthur’s first interview as Leeds Rhinos head coach

“We know the Australian mentality is that defence wins games and at times this year defence has let the Rhinos down.

“But also their ball control and not respecting possession has hugely undermined them, so it’s their decision-making rather than a lack of skill which has cost them.”

Chev Walker and Scott Grix have taken charge of the past two games since Smith’s departure and overseen two wins against Leigh Leopards and London Broncos.

They will now assist Arthur, who spent a decade in charge of Parramatta and led them to the 2022 NRL Grand Final.

“Brad Arthur has a proven track record in the NRL,” added McDermott, with Arthur set to be in the stands for tonight’s televised trip to Warrington Wolves.

“You would imagine the thought process behind bringing him in for a short period is that he’s able to come in to a new environment with fresh ideas, sharpen everyone’s focus and maybe simplify things.

“I’m not against this short-term contract because Brad Arthur’s arrival can help to improve the coaches and the players.

READ MORE: The 5 Leeds Rhinos players set to benefit most from Brad Arthur’s arrival in Super League

“Indeed, it could be the difference as to whether or not the Rhinos make the play-offs so in that respect I don’t think it’s a gamble.

“Finishing in the top six will be a tall order, though, because of where the players are mentally – the confidence isn’t there.

“But what I will say as an ex-Rhino is that I’ve never been prouder of a performance as I was in the recent win against Leigh at Headingley because of the emotion surrounding the occasion following Rob Burrow’s passing.

“I had a few wobbles myself and one of those was when Brodie Croft was getting interviewed post-match and was in tears.

“I really connected with that and respected it because Brodie wouldn’t have known Rob but he knew what it meant to get the win for him that evening.

“If Leeds can play with the same passion and commitment, get those decisions right with the ball and defend well for eighty minutes, then they’re as good as anything in that top six.”

READ MORE: Everything Ian Blease said on Brad Arthur, longer stay in 2025 and Leeds Rhinos recruitment

Leeds’ sporting director Ian Blease said “all options are still open” in terms of who might become the club’s next permanent head coach.

Gazing into his crystal ball, McDermott added: “I think there are three options that will unfold at the end of the season.

“Option number one is that Brad Arthur comes in, falls in love with the place, makes a significant impact and there is a deal to be done for him to stay at Leeds Rhinos – and that return to the NRL is just postponed for a couple of years.

“Option two is that he comes in, enjoys himself and says ‘I’m still going back’ so the net is cast and somebody who is currently under contract decides to come to Leeds.

“If the jungle drums are correct, that coach could be Paul Rowley. The third option is that Brad Arthur comes in, makes an impact but still decides to go home and Paul Rowley decides to stay at Salford.

“That would leave Leeds starting all over again – but if you believe those jungle drums then it’s option number two.”

EXCLUSIVE: Leeds Rhinos legend makes Rhyse Martin plea amidst speculation of departure