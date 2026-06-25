Leeds Rhinos will attempt to raise as much money as possible for the Motor Neurone Disease community on Friday night: as well as a special initiative for South Sydney Rabbitohs forward Jai Arrow.

The Rhinos’ annual MND Awareness Round match takes place at AMT Headingley as Brad Arthur’s side take on reigning Super League champions Hull KR in a mouthwatering clash at the top of the table.

It promises to be a special occasion as the Rhinos once again rally round one another to support the MND community. This year’s game will take on extra significance as it is the first since the passing of Geoff Burrow, father of Rhinos icon Rob – as well as the first since Sir Kevin Sinfield was awarded a knighthood.

And Leeds will now push on with a quest to support Arrow, who himself was recently diagnosed with MND.

Leeds’ Arrow tribute

The Rabbitohs forward revealed in May that he had been diagnosed with the condition at the age of just 30, bringing his career to an immediate halt.

The rugby league world has rallied around Arrow, particularly in Australia, and the Rhinos are now attempting to do the same.

Their one-off shirt for the MND Awareness Round will be worn by the Rhinos squad on Friday evening against the Robins – with a special shirt with Arrow’s name and number of 13 on the back. Leeds’ first-team squad have signed the shirt and it will be auctioned off to the highest bidder after the game.

Leeds said: “Arrow is one of the toughest players in the game and is one of the most loved and respected players at both the Rabbitohs and across the NRL.

“The Leeds Rhinos family knows all too well the pain that those closest to Jai will be feeling at this time. This Friday is the club’s Annual MND Awareness Round, inspired by the late Rob Burrow. The team will wear a special one off kit which will raise awareness and funds to support the work of the Rob Burrow Centre for MND in Leeds.

“However to show our support for Jai, the club have produced a one off shirt which features Jai’s heritage numbers for his teams along with Arrow and the number 13 on the back. The shirt has been signed by the entire Rhinos squad and is being auctioned off to the highest bidder with all proceeds going to the fund to support Jai and his family.

“The shirt will be sold after the game in the Howard Suite but supporters can place their bids with the highest offer received by half time in the game, setting the reserve for the final sale. If that figure is not passed, the email offer will be the winning bid.”

It is another wonderful touch from Leeds as a club that will add an extra sense of importance to the occasion and significance on Friday evening as the Rhinos come together to support the MND community once again.

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