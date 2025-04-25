Leeds have launched a memorial kit dedicated to the late, great Rhinos legend Rob Burrow which will be worn against Wakefield Trinity at Headingley in their 2025 MND awareness game on May 31 (2.30pm KO).

Trinity’s Super League visit to Headingley comes 48 hours prior to the first anniversary of Burrow’s passing on June 2, and £10 from the sale of every memorial shirt will be donated to the MND Association in his honour.

Last year’s game against Leigh Leopards at Headingley was the club’s first on home soil since Burrow‘s passing, and saw him celebrated in style.

But it was also played out on MND Global Awareness Day, and the kit worn by the Rhinos that day as they beat the Leopards helped to raise over £80,000, completing the fundraising for the Leeds Hospitals Charity appeal to build the Rob Burrow Centre for MND at Seacroft Hospital in Leeds.

Leeds‘ first MND awareness kit was released back in 2020, and since then, over £230,000 has been donated to MND charities through sales.

Leeds Rhinos launch Rob Burrow memorial shirt as 2025 MND awareness game confirmed

This year’s shirt for the game against Wakefield can be seen below.

💙 Leeds Rhinos & @oxensportsuk reveal 2024 MND Awareness shirt in support of @mndassoc Featuring 200 names from Rob Burrow’s journey, including his family & teammates. 🛒 Shop now online & at AMT Headingley today. Shop: https://t.co/fWFeq14hJP

More: https://t.co/8vXLBcIvXF pic.twitter.com/GI0rbZD9Uy — Leeds Rhinos (@leedsrhinos) April 25, 2025



Primarily white, it features the iconic image of Burrow from the 2011 Super League Grand Final against St Helens, when he scored a stunning solo try as he ducked under numerous defenders and raced away to score underneath the sticks.

The image on the shirt is made up of the names of the 196 players that the legendary half-back played with for club and country during his career, and the names of his three children along with wife Lindsey are also adorned to take the total up to 200 names

Leeds’ Head of Media & PR, Phil Daly, said: “Rob had so many incredible qualities, but one thing that has really stood out over the last year is what a brilliant team-mate he was.

“His former team-mates have shared so many wonderful memories of times that Rob was central to, whether that was in the Rhinos squad or on representative duty with Yorkshire, England or Great Britain.

“After his MND diagnosis in December 2019, he became an inspirational team-mate once again, this time to everyone in the MND community and put the spotlight on the disease to aid funding and awareness that has changed the future for those impacted by the disease.

“A year ago, the whole sport came together to support Lindsey and the Burrow family, especially those former team-mates, and it is nice that we are able to include the names of players like Sean O’Loughlin, Paul Wellens and Sam Burgess, to name just three.

“They were greats of their own clubs, but will feature alongside a host of names more familiar to Rhinos fans on this unique Leeds shirt.

“The list includes players who may have only played one game alongside Rob but remember it with real pride, right up to the guys who played alongside his whole career like Jamie Jones-Buchanan, Kevin Sinfield and Danny McGuire plus current Rhinos Ryan Hall, Kallum Watkins, Cameron Smith, Ash Handley and Mikolaj Oledzki.

“We hope people like the design and we can continue to support the MND community in Rob’s memory.”

