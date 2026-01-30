Leeds Rhinos launch move for NRL talent after latest injury blow

Leeds Rhinos have launched a move for Wests Tigers’ Jack Bird ahead of the new Super League season.

Bird has been on the market for months, with the NRL club keen to free up salary cap space and therefore happy for him to pursue his options elsewhere.

As a result, the Tigers are happy to contribute towards his salary to facilitate a move to Super League and the Rhinos are now working on a deal to sign Bird ahead of the new campaign, Love Rugby League has learned.

Their interest has been sparked by the ACL injury suffered to youngster Max Simpson, which has left them an outside back down for the year after he suffered the injury in their pre-season game with Bradford Bulls.

Bird has played at centre more than anywhere else during his career but does bring utility value. In a career spanning over 200 games he has played almost half of them at centre, but he has also started 44 games in the back-row, while also playing in the halves and loose forward. He played 17 games for Wests last year, with the majority of them coming from the bench.

Simpson’s injury does mean the Rhinos have more salary cap space available for the new season and with the Tigers willing to chip in towards his salary, it is an option that appears ideal for Leeds, whose salary cap situation is tight heading into the new season.

They have quota spots at their disposal after the increase in numbers allowed ahead of the new season. Leeds currently have seven overseas players but new rules mean clubs can now have ten in their squad.

Bird was set for a move to London Broncos had they been promoted to Super League but the move collapsed after they did not earn promotion into the new 14-team competition.

And now with recent developments taking place at the Rhinos, they have emerged as a potential destination for Bird for the next two years.

The Rhinos were already considering their centre options for next year with Harry Newman heading to Perth, and given Simpson’s long-term injury, Bird is an option for this year and next.