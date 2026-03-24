Leeds Rhinos’ Las Vegas return stance as clubs declare interest

Leeds Rhinos CEO Jamie Jones-Buchanan has encourage all Super League clubs to apply to be part of next year’s Las Vegas trip, but admitted his own club are unlikely to return next year.

Jones-Buchanan spoke glowingly about the Rhinos’ trip to Sin City, insisting any financial losses were outweighed by the intangible benefits that came with the trip Stateside.

Clubs have now been invited to declare their interest in going next year, with the likes of Hull FC and St Helens the early frontrunners to go next year. Love Rugby League asked Jones-Buchanan whether his club would be among those applying, but appeared to admit that was unlikely.

“We’re all conditioned to measure value or cost in pounds and pence,” he said. “If I was to say Vegas has a cost to it, the value of it massively outweighs what it costs. But that has a factor, doesn’t it? It costs money, it’s not the same as the NRL model as I understand it, so we’ve got to weather that. But there was a massive value for us and our fans who experienced it.

“Would we want to go back again? I’m not sure you can replicate that unique experience that we had. Maybe you’d even spoil that. I was speaking to Tony Sutton about how good it was for us and how he wants to speak to us, Hull KR, Warrington and Wigan and see whether or not it suits them. I’d personally say 100 per cent go for it, because it was mega.”

Warrington and Wigan, the first two Super League clubs to go to Vegas, now intend on playing in Dublin next year, while the Warriors head to Paris in the Summer to take on Catalans Dragons. Jones-Buchanan admitted he was not opposed to Leeds going on the road if it was part of a wider plan.

“In terms of going anywhere else, Ireland, overseas any other places, I guess it’s all part of the strategy, where are we going and why are we doing it? If it’s part of a wider plan and everyone has bought into and the centre has given us some strategy if we go for x amount of years, then 100 per cent, let’s have a look. We’ve got to try and grow the game. Like the NRL stuff, I don’t know the detail and until someone throws the detail at you, you can’t answer questions.”