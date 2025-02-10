Leeds Rhinos have secured a replacement for Maika Sivo after his season-ending injury – with former Sydney Roosters centre Ethan Clark-Wood joining the club on a one-year deal.

The Rhinos were rocked by the news that Sivo would miss the entirety of the 2025 campaign after a serious knee injury. However, Leeds were granted dispensation on the overseas quota after a request to the Rugby Football League, with Sivo’s salary cap space also available to the club.

And they have acted swiftly to secure a replacement for the winger – but it is not a like-for-like replacement.

The 24-year-old was due to play for Tweed Seagulls in the Queensland Cup this year, having spent time on trial with Gold Coast Titans. However, he will now make the move to Super League and is en route to England ahead of a potential debut against Wakefield Trinity this Saturday.

“I can’t wait to get started with the Rhinos and I am excited about the opportunity,” Clark-Wood said. “I first spoke to Brad Arthur on the phone last Tuesday so it has happened very quickly. Brad asked me about what I wanted from my career and he told me what he was looking for from me. It was a good conversation and it really made my mind up.

“Up until this year, I had never lived away from home but it has been good over the last few months to be at Tweed and get used to that, I suppose it was good taster to move away and I feel I am ready for this opportunity to come to England.

“I feel like it was good to compete with the Gold Coast boys in pre-season, that has primed and prepared me to come over to England and show what I can do. Training with the NRL players every day has given me confidence for sure, when you are competing against those guys, naturally you are going to get better.

“I have signed a one year deal which I think is great for all parties. I want to stay for longer but it is up to me to show what I can do to try and make it an extended stay.”

Leeds Rhinos Head Coach Brad Arthur added: “We are pleased to have brought in Ethan and look forward to integrating him into our group. It was disappointing to lose Maika for the season but we have looked to bring some depth to our backs by bringing Ethan in.

“We have got some very talented, young backs at our club and it is important that they too have opportunities to develop and grow in the coming years which is why we have just done the one year deal for now.”