Leeds Rhinos star Lachie Miller has been tipped to become the best player in Super League ‘by far’ by one of his own team-mates following dramatic adaptions to the ruck in 2026.

From this season, new rules surrounding the play-the-ball are likely to make Super League quicker than ever before. Players are forbidden from encroaching within ten metres of any opponent that is waiting for the ball. They have to also surrender when an opponent gains possession of the ball.

Players will also be penalised more harshly for laying on in the ruck, with Super League coaches reporting a dramatic shift in how quick the speed of the game has become. Early pre-season friendlies have led to both teams having significantly more play-the-balls per game than they would in recent seasons.

That will mean more space for attacking players, and more speed in the game in general – which is almost certain to benefit players like Miller, one of Super League’s best in broken play.

And his Leeds Rhinos team-mate Jake Connor believes the changes will elevate Miller’s game to new heights – so much so he could become the very best player in the competition.

“I think it will benefit a lot of players. But, besides that, I’m looking forward to seeing Lachie Miller,” Connor told Love Rugby League at the Rhinos’ media day.

“He should be the best player by far with the new rules in Super League. He looks in the best shape he has been in. He has been killing it in training so I’m excited to seeing him play on the back of quick rucks.”

Leeds underwent a reshuffle to their spine early last season that saw Connor switch from fullback to half-back with great success.

He insists he felt it took Leeds until the latter part of the season for their spine to properly connect – something they will not have to work on this time around.

He said: “We built so well, I think one thing with this season is that me, Lachie Miller and Brodie Croft have had a lot of time together in pre-season.

“Last year, we had next to none and I was playing fullback. So it took us until round 20 to get going. We look so more fluent this year, time will tell but we’ve got to learn on last year.”