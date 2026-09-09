Lachie Miller will play no further part in Leeds Rhinos season – after he was ruled out for three months in order to correct a hamstring injury.

The Rhinos’ worst fears over the Australian have been confirmed, with Miller ruled out of the rest of the 2026 season, leaving Leeds with a huge whole to fill in one of their most important positions.

Miller left the field clutching his hamstring after pulling up unchallenged last Saturday in the defeat to Wigan Warriors. Brad Arthur was coy on the extent of the problem post-match, admitting it ‘didn’t look great’ but refusing to put a definitive timeframe on it.

Leeds learn Lachie Miller injury outcome

But Leeds have now discovered just how bad Miller’s injury is: and it is not good news.

“He’s going to avoid surgery which is positive,” Brad Arthur confirmed on Wednesday. “But he’s looking at 12 weeks, or 10 to 12 weeks. It’s at the higher end of the scale but it’s not the highest because the next step would have been surgery.

“He should be ready to start training in the first or second week we’re back in.

“It’s disappointing. It’s disappointing for his team-mates and the team but I always put the player first. It’s really disappootniting for him because he’s worked hard on things and he’s done everything we’ve asked him to do. He was playing with a fractured eye socket going into the game.

“The plan was to get him through the Wigan game and the physios had a place saved for this Monday to have an operation if it got any worse. But it’s not to be, and everyone else has got to step up around him.”

More to follow.

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