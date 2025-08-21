Leeds Rhinos kicked out of Wheelchair Super League for bizarre reason
Leeds Rhinos’ reign as champions of the Wheelchair Super League has been brought to a sudden and abrupt end: after they were removed from the competition.
The Rhinos won the competition in 2024 and their squad includes some of the sport’s biggest and most successful players.
However, they will now play no further part in the season and the play-offs after they failed to fulfil a fixture against Halifax Panthers last week. The Yorkshire Evening Post has revealed that is because the squad were at the wedding of player Ewan Clibbens.
That has led to Halifax being awarded a 24-0 victory, Leeds being docked one point and prevented from taking part in the play-offs. The Panthers have subsequently been confirmed as league leaders as a result, with London Roosters second on points difference.
Leeds did finish third but have now been replaced by Hull FC in the play-offs.
An RFL statement said: “The round seven fixture between Halifax Panthers and Leeds Rhinos which was scheduled for Saturday, August 16 has been awarded to Halifax Panthers with a scoreline of 24-0, as per the competition rules 3.3 and taking into account the circumstances behind Leeds’s cancellation of the fixture and the advanced stage of the season.
“That confirms Halifax Panthers as the league leaders after the six matches of the regular season, finishing above London Roosters on points difference. Leeds have also been docked one competition point.
“The Wheelchair Rugby League management team have also implemented competition rule 8.8 which states: ‘Any team which does not fulfil all regular season fixtures will not be eligible to participate in play-off and finals activity.’
“That means Leeds, who finished third in the Betfred Wheelchair Super League table after the seven regular season rounds, are ineligible for the play-offs – and are replaced by Hull FC, who finished fifth.
“The play-offs will feature three rounds of matches between the top four clubs – Halifax Panthers, London Roosters, Wigan Warriors and Hull FC – to be played in Manchester, Nottingham and Hull on consecutive Saturdays – August 30, September 6 and September 13.
“The top two clubs in the mini-table will qualify for the 2025 Betfred Wheelchair Super League Grand Final at the National Basketball Performance Centre in Belle Vue, Manchester, on Sunday September 28.”