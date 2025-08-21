Leeds Rhinos’ reign as champions of the Wheelchair Super League has been brought to a sudden and abrupt end: after they were removed from the competition.

The Rhinos won the competition in 2024 and their squad includes some of the sport’s biggest and most successful players.

However, they will now play no further part in the season and the play-offs after they failed to fulfil a fixture against Halifax Panthers last week. The Yorkshire Evening Post has revealed that is because the squad were at the wedding of player Ewan Clibbens.

That has led to Halifax being awarded a 24-0 victory, Leeds being docked one point and prevented from taking part in the play-offs. The Panthers have subsequently been confirmed as league leaders as a result, with London Roosters second on points difference.

Leeds did finish third but have now been replaced by Hull FC in the play-offs.

An RFL statement said: “The round seven fixture between Halifax Panthers and Leeds Rhinos which was scheduled for Saturday, August 16 has been awarded to Halifax Panthers with a scoreline of 24-0, as per the competition rules 3.3 and taking into account the circumstances behind Leeds’s cancellation of the fixture and the advanced stage of the season.