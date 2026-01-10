Leeds Rhinos have confirmed that star forward Keenan Palasia has signed a three-year contract extension to keep him at AMT Headingley until the end of the 2029 season.

Palasia was a revelation for Leeds during his first season in England, though after only signing an initial two-year contract with the club 12 months ago, he was able to discuss his future for 2027 and beyond with rival clubs already.

However, Leeds have now ensured their new number 13 has been taken off the market: and long-term, too. Palasia has signed a long-term contract extension that keeps him in West Yorkshire for at least the next four seasons and insists his goal is to bring trophies back to the Rhinos.

“I’m really pleased to get it all sorted before the season starts,” he said. “That was the main thing for me – to get it done so I can fully focus on my footy, put my best foot forward and hopefully help this club win some silverware.”

“The boys have made it really easy to transition over here, not just into the team but also life away from rugby league,” he added. “It’s a credit to the club – we don’t just sign good players, we sign good people. That’s the kind of club I want to be a part of for a long time.”

Palasia admitted he had rediscovered his love of the game with his switch to Super League.

“Coming off the back of a tough final season in the NRL, coming over here and finding my form again has been massive for me,” he said. “I can thank the coaching staff and the team around me for that. The success of the team has rubbed off on me and now it’s about carrying that through over the next few years.

“Every professional athlete wants to win competitions. We want to challenge for silverware – starting with the Challenge Cup, then pushing for the league and the Super League.”

Rhinos coach Brad Arthur said: “Keenan is very much appreciated by his team mates for the qualities he brings to our group.

“He has entered a new stage of his career in the last two years and really matured into a dependable player who puts his team first. The good news for the Rhinos is that there is even more he can still strive and I know he is hungry to do that in the coming years with this group of players.”