Leeds Rhinos coach Brad Arthur has confirmed that forward Jeremiah Mata’utia will not be with the club next season.

The Rhinos have opted not to take up a one-year extension in Mata’utia’s deal that he signed at the beginning of this season, meaning he will definitely leave AMT Headingley after just a solitary season with the club in which he has struggled to make an impact.

He has made just one appearance for Leeds, which came back in Round 2 against York Knights. And Arthur, as open as ever in his weekly pre-match press conference, confirmed the forward will not be with Leeds in 2027.

Mata’utia to leave Leeds

Arthur confirmed: “Bleasey (Ian Blease) has had a conversation with his manager and at this stage, Jerry is aware we won’t be taking that option up.”

When pushed on whether he would be with the Rhinos next year, Arthur confirmed: “I don’t think so.”

The news will likely alert other Super League clubs – in particular Hull FC. Mata’utia has had a lengthy loan spell with the Black and Whites, making nine appearances for Andy Last’s side.

However, that loan deal was brought to an end this week, though Mata’utia will not come into Leeds’ thinking for the trip to Perpignan to face Catalans Dragons.

However, he has challenged the forward to contribute to a winning squad cause at AMT Headingley as the Rhinos enter the final ten games with a commanding lead at the top of Super League.

Arthur said: “At this stage I think he’ll probably just be with us (for the rest of the season). We don’t want to be loaning the guys out any more moving forwards but Jerry’s situation is different excuse he’s been loaned out previously. But with ten games to go we want everyone to knuckle down and have one focus.

When asked what Mata’utia has to do in order to force his way into the 17, Arthur said: “He’s got to work hard and fight hard. We’re healthy, especially in the forwards. He joins a list of quite a few of the guys who are sitting and waiting but their job is to train well and wait for an opportunity to come around.

“But it’s also to prepare the Super League team on weekly basis. It’s important what we do during the week in training, and the level of intensity our reserves train at to get us ready. That’s his responsibility and if gets an opportunity, he’ll be ready.”

Ryan Hall injury latest

Ryan Hall will not feature for Leeds in Perpignan this week – with Riley Lumb set to take his place after scans showed a significant tear of the winger’s plantar fascia in his foot.

Arthur said: “He’s had a scan, plantar fascia it’s 80 per cent of the way torn through. It’s just a wait and see, it could be a week, it could be two, it could be four.

“It’s better the grading is worse bizarrely, because if it was a partial tear it hangs on forever. He definitely won’t play this week but at the moment it’s going to be a week to week proposition.”