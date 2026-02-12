Leeds Rhinos hope to conclude a deal to bring former Wests Tigers star Jack Bird to the club within the next week.

The Rhinos have been in talks with Bird about a deal to bring him to Super League for the 2026 season, a story first revealed by Love Rugby League earlier this month.

He would become a valuable addition so early into the 2026 campaign and would provide more depth in a variety of positions. Leeds are currently dealing with a number of issues in terms of injuries, with some of them long-term. Max Simpson is out for the entire campaign, while Alfie Edgell is also sidelined for a lengthy period too.

So Bird’s arrival would provide a shot in the arm for Arthur, who admitted they were hopeful of bringing him to Headingley ‘real soon’.

When pushed on timeframes, the Leeds coach said: “We’re hopeful of having it sorted real soon. There’s some visas and bits and pieces but the plan is to still try get him here in the next week or two.”

Bird’s imminent arrival will not be the only boost for Leeds on the horizon either – with Maika Sivo on track to make his long-awaited competitive debut next weekend against York Knights.

Sivo missed the whole of 2025 with a serious knee injury but has stepped up his recovery throughout pre-season, and is now in contact training with Leeds’ first-team.

And Arthur admitted while he would have preferred to have given him a run-out somewhere before playing him in Super League, he has no fears and insists when Sivo takes to the field, he will 100 per cent be ready.

He said: “The perfect scenario was we’d give him some time last week (against Widnes) or in Cam Smith’s testimonial game, but he wasn’t quite ready.

“The thinking was that we’d waited this long: what’s an extra month? We’ve got to think of Maika and his head space. We’ve taken the cautious approach and in an ideal world that is the perfect way to do it.

“If he gets through the training required, he’ll be ready.”