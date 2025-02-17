Leeds Rhinos issue injury update on octet with key forward ruled out of Salford Red Devils clash

Leeds Rhinos have provided an injury update on no fewer than eight of their players, with confirmation that Mikolaj Oledzki suffered a concussion over the weekend in Round 1 and will miss Saturday’s trip to Salford Red Devils.

Oledzki received treatment on a head injury around the 70th minute of last Saturday’s 14-12 defeat against Wakefield Trinity in the opening round of the new Super League season.

The prop didn’t return to the field, and Leeds have now confirmed that he failed his HIA, so will miss at least the next 12 days of action.

Elsewhere, Jarrod O’Connor has now returned to training having sustained a knee injury on Boxing Day against Wakefield in the annual pre-season Wetherby Whaler challenge friendly.

Full-back Lachie Miller is around four weeks away from a return to the field having suffered a setback where the calf injury he suffered during the off-season is concerned.

The club’s press release on Tuesday evening states that Jack Sinfield is expected to be back available within the next two or three weeks and is recovering well from the bruising he endured to his foot following their Challenge Cup Third Round win against community club Wests Warriors.

Winger Maika Sivo, as we already knew, suffered an ACL injury during Leeds pre-season victory against Wigan Warriors and will miss the rest of the season. He has now had the operation he needed on that issue.

Elsewhere, there was an update on a trio of youngsters in the shape of Ned McCormack, Ben Littlewood and Max Simpson.

Like Sivo, centre McCormack looks likely to miss the entire 2025 campaign, the club have confirmed. He has had surgery on a hamstring injury.

Littlewood and Simpson meanwhile will miss the next eight to ten weeks with similar hamstring issues.