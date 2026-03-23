Leeds Rhinos’ open to iconic logo change with evolution admission

Leeds Rhinos CEO Jamie Jones-Buchanan has admitted that Leeds Rhinos’ iconic branding could be modernised in the future.

The Rhinos moniker was adopted by the club at the start of the Super League era in 1996, with the logo that has become iconic across the world being introduced a year later. It falls in line with the competition’s 30-year anniversary which will be celebrated this weekend.

Over the decades, the majority of their rivals have freshened up their branding, or even changed names, with Castleford Tigers and Bradford Bulls the two latest clubs to make tweaks to their logo having also made the change at the start of the Super League era.

The Rhinos have remained consistent in that time, but speaking ahead of Super League’s 30-year celebrations, Jones-Buchanan admitted the time may be coming for the club to change things up.

“Does it need evolving? Probably,” Jones-Buchanan told Love Rugby League.

“People like Matt Adams who is head of marketing, he’ll be the guy who understands what the fans need and want. The fans need to have a say in that and understand it because I think when people feel like they’re part of the conversation they are willing to buy into it. I don’t think anybody owns the right to it and say we’re changing this or slashing it. There’s a lot of people around the place who engage with our audience and need to ask that question.

“Is it getting old? Probably. It’s a quarter of a century old and there are young kids we want to entice into the game and we need to ask the question around what they want to see and be to be represented. I know there are brands certain brands I wear because I want to be perceived around what that brand represents. This is magic, it reminds me of Gary Hetherington and a special time in this club’s history. The question is a great one but I don’t have any specific answers for it yet. But it’s a question that needs answering.”