Leeds Rhinos icon Ryan Hall makes decision on future

Leeds Rhinos legend Ryan Hall will extend his career into its 20th season after penning a new one-year deal to stay at Headingley in 2026.

The iconic winger returned to West Yorkshire this off-season following a four-year spell with Hull KR.

Hall is one of the greatest players ever to don the famous Blue and Amber jersey, with 343 appearances to his name. He made his debut for the club back in 2007, and in his first spell helped the club win seven Grand Finals, two Challenge Cups and one World Club Challenge.

He then headed to the NRL with the Sydney Roosters, before returning to the UK with the Robins. During his spell in East Yorkshire, Hall made 106 appearances and helped the club to a Challenge Cup final and a Grand Final.

His try-scoring exploits have also become the stuff of legend within rugby league, as he holds the record for all-time Super League tries with 260 in the competition. He is also England’s record try-scorer with 39 in 40 Tests.

Commenting on the contract extension, the 37-year-old said: “I have always said if I feel I can still do a job for the team then I would like to continue playing. This is currently my 19th season and it would be great to play a 20th season. I have spoken to players who have retired and they always say that you’ll know when your time has come but I am enjoying my rugby at the moment and being part of this Leeds Rhinos squad. We have got a lot we still want to achieve in 2025 but I am also looking forward to seeing where this squad can go over the next eighteen months.

“This is a special club and I am pleased to have agreed the extension with Ian Blease and now we can focus on building on the opportunity we have given ourselves in the first half of the season,” added Hall.

Rhinos head coach, Brad Arthur, added: “Ryan is a complete professional. His record speaks for itself in terms of his try scoring ability but it is his day to day commitment to the team and being his very best that sets a benchmark for the rest of our squad. I am pleased for the Rhinos that he will be here in 2026, having an experienced bloke like him around the squad can only bring the very best out of our players.”

Also commenting, Rhinos sporting director, Ian Blease, said: “Ryan continues to show he can perform at the highest level, week in, week out. Just as important as his tries on the field, is the way he conducts himself around the club whether that is with his team mates, younger members of the group, club partners or supporters and I am delighted we could agree a deal for next season.”

