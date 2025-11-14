Leeds Rhinos hand permanent deal to Salford Red Devils star as exodus continues

Leeds Rhinos have handed ex-Salford Red Devils man Chris Hankinson a further one-year contract extension to remain at the club for the 2026 season.

Hankinson joined the West Yorkshire outfit on a short-term deal part-way through the 2025 campaign, and has made eight appearances for the club in the time since. He also notched two tries along the way.

He now becomes the latest man to re-sign with the Headingley outfit, following Lachie Miller and Ash Handley in committing his future to the club.

‘I am made up to be staying for 2026’

Commenting on his extension, Hakinson said: “I’m really happy to be staying with the Rhinos for another year. I’ve loved my time here so far — the club, the fans, and the atmosphere at AMT Headingley are all special.

“I spoke last year after my debut about how much it meant to me to play here as a Rhinos player and I thought I might only get to do that a couple of times, so I am made up to be staying for 2026.

“I would like to thank Ian (Blease) and Brad (Arthur) for showing that faith in me. We have got a great set of lads and I think that competition for places will only drive on our standards for next year.”

Rhinos head coach, Brad Arthur, added: “Chris fitted in really well with our group in the closing months of last season. It can be tough to go into a new system with just a couple of weeks to go in the season but Chris showed a great attitude to get up to speed.

“The fact he is a senior, experienced player who is a reliable goal kicker makes him a valuable addition to our squad for next season.”

Also commenting, Leeds’ sporting director, Ian Blease, said: “We’re really pleased to have Chris staying with us for another season.

“He’s a player who brings experience, composure and a great attitude every day. Since arriving at Leeds, Chris has shown a real commitment to our goals and to the standards we’re building within the squad.

“He had a really disrupted season last year with the well-publicised problems at Salford. He joined us in August and strengthened our squad with Maika Sivo, Ethan Clark-Wood and Alfie Edgell sidelined through injury.

“I am looking forward to see him develop in our systems with a full off season under Brad. He provides cover and competition across our backline for next season.”

