Leeds Rhinos hand deal to former Sale Sharks winger as salary cap loophole used
Leeds Rhinos have handed a one-month trial to former Sale Sharks and Newcastle Falcons back Jack Metcalf.
Metcalf is local to Leeds and grew up playing rugby union at West Park Leeds. He also had a talented football career as a youngster with Barnsley and Doncaster Rovers.
But he will now make the transition to rugby league for the first time after the Rhinos handed him a month-long trial which will likely see him feature in some of the club’s upcoming reserves fixtures.
Metcalf began his professional career with Leeds Tykes in 2019 before earning a move to Premiership heavyweights Sale. There, he scored four tries in 12 appearances before a move south to sign for Ealing Trailfinders.
He impressed in the capital, scoring nine tries in 12 games before spells at Doncaster and, most recently, Newcastle Falcons.
Leeds’ sporting director Ian Blease said: “We are pleased to give Jack an opportunity to join us on trial for a month. In Union, he has played full back, centre and wing and this will be a chance for him to test himself in Rugby League. He is a Leeds-lad and he has settled in well with the group already.”
Should the Rhinos decide to offer Metcalf a permanent deal, they would be able to utilise the loopholes in the salary cap that allow Super League clubs to sign players with minimal impact on their spend.
The New Talent Pool dispensation allows any player who has never played rugby league before to count for precisely zero on a club’s salary cap in year one of their contract. In year two, that figure rises to 50 per cent.
