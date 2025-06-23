Leeds Rhinos have handed a one-month trial to former Sale Sharks and Newcastle Falcons back Jack Metcalf.

Metcalf is local to Leeds and grew up playing rugby union at West Park Leeds. He also had a talented football career as a youngster with Barnsley and Doncaster Rovers.

But he will now make the transition to rugby league for the first time after the Rhinos handed him a month-long trial which will likely see him feature in some of the club’s upcoming reserves fixtures.

Metcalf began his professional career with Leeds Tykes in 2019 before earning a move to Premiership heavyweights Sale. There, he scored four tries in 12 appearances before a move south to sign for Ealing Trailfinders.

He impressed in the capital, scoring nine tries in 12 games before spells at Doncaster and, most recently, Newcastle Falcons.