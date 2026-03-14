Leeds Rhinos half-back options ranked as injury concerns grow for Brad Arthur

Leeds Rhinos are facing a mini half-back crisis, with hotshot George Brown picking up a knee injury in their Challenge Cup defeat to Wakefield Trinity.

Brown, who was making just his fourth appearance for the club, came off after 55 minutes in the loss to Leeds’ West Yorkshire rivals, and will now be sent for scans.

“His knee… they’re just checking it,” head coach Brad Arthur said of Brown’s injury after the match. “The ligament on the outside, I think it’s pretty stable, but he’ll need to have a scan to make sure.”

The 19-year-old compounds Brad Arthur’s headache in the key playmaking position, with Brodie Croft still sidelined through a hamstring issue. The 2022 Steve Prescott MBE Man of Steel was initially expected back for yesterday’s (Friday, 13th March) clash at the DIY Kitchen’s Stadium, but was a notable absentee from the match-day 17.

But how does he fill that spot looking towards Sunday’s trip to Hull FC, should Croft and Brown be unavailable? Well, here’s our take on just that.

Front-runner: Fergus McCormack

Arthur has not been afraid to throw youngsters into the mix during his time at Headingley, and promising half-back Fergus McCormack could be the next.

McCormack, who is the brother of fellow Rhinos player Ned, made his senior bow for the Rhinos off the bench in their Challenge Cup win over Widnes Vikings, and has previously flirted with the squad after some strong pre-season outings. This could be another way to really blood him into the senior squad and give him a proper taste of life at this level.

Want more Love Rugby League? Add us as a preferred source on Google and ensure you never miss our exclusives and breaking news!

The 19-year-old is a really exciting talent who likes to play an expansive, attacking game, which does really suit the style Leeds have adopted this season. His eye for space and creativity could give them a similar sort of edge that both Croft and Brown have brought this season, particularly close to the line, and it also takes some of the load off Jake Connor as well.

Deploying a young half-back is a gamble, though, especially one that has played just one competitive fixture at senior level, but Arthur’s willingness to deploy his young guns around an experienced and settled unit – like their current spine combination – could see McCormack lead the chase come next weekend.

In the mix: Chris Hankinson

2025 mid-season recruit Chris Hankinson has shifted more into a utility man for Leeds this season, donning the number 14 for his troubles, and could be an option to come into the halves as well.

The back might be more used to life in the outside backs unit, be it at centre, wing or even full-back, but he slotted into the halves in place of Brown at Belle Vue and could do so again. Hankinson has impressed in whatever position he’s played for the Rhinos, and is a player Arthur is just keen to get out on the field, so could this be a way to bring him back into the starting side?

“He can go into the back-row, he can play at five-eighth, he’s gone to full-back for us; there’s nothing he can’t do and nothing he won’t do for the team,” Arthur said of Hankinson earlier this week. “It’s tremendous on his part.”

“He’s so valuable. He’d like to be on the field for 80 minutes and starting a lot, but he understands his role and it’s so good having him on the bench. He can just fill any side of the field and any position.”

Crucially, he also brings some strong experience to this Leeds side, which is always a bonus to have.

Outside bets: Danny Levi and Cam Smith

Looking slightly outside the box, it’s not out of the question that either Danny Levi or Cam Smith shift from their current spots into the halves. Levi and Smith are certainly more suited to hooker and loose forward, respectively, and have enjoyed a good start to the season in those positions too, but they both have some level of experience at half-back that could make them options.

Around that, their existing status within Leeds’ spine would just allow for a touch more continuity within the unit, while potentially seeing Jarrod O’Connor come back into the starting unit at either hooker or loose forward – positions he has featured in to good effect this season in his slightly changed role.

It does seem a touch more unlikely than the options above, but it’s not an impossibility.

SATURDAY’S READS ON LRL

Wigan Warriors coach sings praises of young star Noah Hodkinson following impressive debut

Sam Burgess beams over Scott Taylor reunion as Warrington coach lauds Goole boss

Former St Helens star Moses Mbye addresses potential NRL return amid push for 20th team Down Under

Leeds ratings as Vegas hangover kicks in with miserable Challenge Cup exit