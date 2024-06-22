Leeds Rhinos duo Brodie Croft and Matt Frawley admit they are disappointed the club have parted company with head coach Rohan Smith: before revealing two separate moments which they insist sum up the man Smith is.

Smith left the Rhinos on Wednesday just 48 hours before their win over Leigh Leopards, in a game dedicated to the life and career of legendary Leeds player, Rob Burrow CBE. Smith reportedly agreed to part ways with the club so the full focus could be on that game and the Burrow tributes.

And Croft revealed after Friday night’s victory that he received a personal message from Smith on the morning of the game, and how he believes their former head coach has put strong foundations down for his successor.

When asked about Smith’s exit, Croft said: “We touched on it at captain’s run when we came together. We had to get on with the job and do it for Rob. Rohan sent me a message this morning wishing me all the best.

“He’s done immense work with the group so it’s unfortunate that we have come to this part of the season when unfortunately, he’s not here now. But he’s done so much work with this group to get us where we are and he’s a great guy in general. He’s human at the end of the day, we all feel it but we have to park it for the night.”

And Frawley revealed that Smith was in attendance at Headingley on Friday night to pay his respects to Burrow: which he said summed up Smith’s character.

“The group has been good; we’ve got some good leaders, it’s been a very tough week for everyone,” he said.

“There’s been a whole wide range of emotions and I really feel for Rohan. I don’t know if you guys know, but Rohan was in the crowd tonight and that sums up the kind of bloke he is. Unbelievable.

“There’s not many people who’d be doing that but he wanted to come out and pay his respects and as I say that sums up who he is, and how much he loved being here. We’ll have to move forward as a group and tonight was important to do that.”

Interim head coach Chev Walker also insisted he felt the current playing group owed Smith plenty.

He said: “We’re in a results business, it’s about results and we get that, but he’s laid some real strong foundations throughout the club. Kev (Sinfield) made inroads in it, Rohan has put more bits to it and there’s some real strong foundations there for the next man who comes into the fold.

“They would be in a good spot because there’s a lot of good stuff that’s gone on, it’s just results haven’t been where any of us would want it to be.”

