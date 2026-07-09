Hull FC have signed Ethan O’Neill on a permanent deal after the forward was granted a release from Leeds Rhinos with immediate effect.

O’Neill only joined Leeds at the start of the season from Leigh Leopards, but he made just a solitary appearance for Brad Arthur’s side, ultimately struggling to break his way into the picture at AMT Headingley.

However, he found a home at the MKM Stadium, joining Hull on an initial week-to-week loan that has since been extended numerous occasions.

O’Neill has made five appearances for Hull and the Black and Whites have now acted to make his deal a permanent one after an exit from his contract at the Rhinos – which ran until the end of 2028 – granted.

O’Neill has signed for two and a half years with Hull, and will be in contention to feature in tonight’s game against York Knights.

Hull CEO Richie Myler said: “We are delighted to keep Ethan here on a permanent basis after a promising loan spell over the last couple of months.

“Ethan has been a really positive addition to the group – his work rate is incredibly high, and he has become a strong voice in our pack in only a short time here.

“I’m looking forward to seeing him continue to develop over the coming years in our environment.”