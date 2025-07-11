Leeds Rhinos could be facing up to the loss of prop Mikolaj Oledzki for a prolonged period after he was taken to hospital on Friday evening.

Oledzki left the field during the closing stages of the Rhinos’ defeat to St Helens on Friday evening after a collision with several Saints defenders.

He was taken off for a HIA but Rhinos coach Brad Arthur reported a grim initial prognosis – with Oledzki on his way to hospital immediately after the match.

And if Leeds’ worst fears are realised, they may have to lose the forward for a lengthy period of time with fears of possible surgery.

“They’ve taken him to hospital – it doesn’t look good,” Arthur said.

“He might have a fracture to his face so we might have to wait and see. He thinks he got a shoulder flush on his head but I don’t want to be making brash statements until I’ve seen it.

“He feels contact and there has to be something to get a fracutre on his head – but I don’t know. He’s pretty beat up. He was on the gas but they’ll get him up to hospital and get him looked at from there. It could be surgery.”

READ NEXT: Former Hull FC man and NRL assistant interested in Castleford Tigers job

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Arthur delivered a similarly gloomy verdict of Leeds’ overall performance.

He said: “It was a frustrating 80 minutes. We allowed them to frustrate us and with that frustration we had 1-17 trying to come up with something special or win it on their own.

“We didn’t work as a team and that led to errors. There was a lack of clarity over what we were trying to achieve. The harder we tried, the worst it got. We tried as individuals.”

FRIDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉🏻 Brad Arthur reveals definitive Leeds Rhinos deadline on 2026 plans

👉🏻 Leeds Rhinos chief offers damning view on Sam Lisone exit with strong claim

👉🏻 Super League Predictions – Leigh Leopards upset among Martin Offiah’s tips

👉🏻 Leeds chief weighs in on ‘disappointing’ Super League quota change as Rhinos strategy outlined