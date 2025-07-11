Leeds forward taken to hospital with potential worst fears of serious injury

Aaron Bower
Mikolaj Oledzki

Mikolaj Oledzki celebrates his try in Leeds Rhinos' win over Leigh Leopards.

Leeds Rhinos could be facing up to the loss of prop Mikolaj Oledzki for a prolonged period after he was taken to hospital on Friday evening.

Oledzki left the field during the closing stages of the Rhinos’ defeat to St Helens on Friday evening after a collision with several Saints defenders.

He was taken off for a HIA but Rhinos coach Brad Arthur reported a grim initial prognosis – with Oledzki on his way to hospital immediately after the match.

And if Leeds’ worst fears are realised, they may have to lose the forward for a lengthy period of time with fears of possible surgery.

“They’ve taken him to hospital – it doesn’t look good,” Arthur said.

“He might have a fracture to his face so we might have to wait and see. He thinks he got a shoulder flush on his head but I don’t want to be making brash statements until I’ve seen it.

“He feels contact and there has to be something to get a fracutre on his head – but I don’t know. He’s pretty beat up. He was on the gas but they’ll get him up to hospital and get him looked at from there. It could be surgery.”

READ NEXT: Former Hull FC man and NRL assistant interested in Castleford Tigers job

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Arthur delivered a similarly gloomy verdict of Leeds’ overall performance.

He said: “It was a frustrating 80 minutes. We allowed them to frustrate us and with that frustration we had 1-17 trying to come up with something special or win it on their own.

“We didn’t work as a team and that led to errors. There was a lack of clarity over what we were trying to achieve. The harder we tried, the worst it got. We tried as individuals.”

FRIDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉🏻 Brad Arthur reveals definitive Leeds Rhinos deadline on 2026 plans

👉🏻 Leeds Rhinos chief offers damning view on Sam Lisone exit with strong claim

👉🏻 Super League Predictions – Leigh Leopards upset among Martin Offiah’s tips

👉🏻 Leeds chief weighs in on ‘disappointing’ Super League quota change as Rhinos strategy outlined

Rugby League News Leeds Rhinos

Related Articles