Leeds Rhinos fail in move to loan out forward due to lack of interest

Leeds Rhinos coach Brad Arthur has revealed the club have tried and failed in a bid to loan out forward Ethan O’Neill this weekend.

The Rhinos are in a luxurious position when it comes to their squad depth. With barely any first-team injuries, they have sent five of their fringe players struggling to break into Arthur’s team out on loan again this week.

That list includes Harry Newman and Jeremiah Mata’utia, who will head to Hull FC once again, with Tom Nicholson-Watton also joining Castleford Tigers.

But O’Neill, who joined Leeds in the off-season and has failed to command a regular spot in the side as things stand, is one who was unable to get a move this week.

He has not featured for the Rhinos since Round 4, having featured in the early weeks of the season for Leeds since the move from the Leopards. However, Arthur admitted that with no Super League clubs in need of a back-rower, he will have to stay at Leeds.

He said: “We’ve tried to get Ethan out but nobody is looking for a back rower at present. He played against a physical London side in reserve grade and that’s all he can do.

“What’s in his hands is his attitude to training and his performance. I’ve got to treat everyone the same, it’s the same conversation because nothing has really changed.”

Arthur also insisted Leeds’ squad health is a triumph for the club given the injuries the rest of Super League are struggling with.

“We’re looking at it as a negative but if we had 20 injuries people would be getting stuck into us saying we can’t get anyone out on the park,” he smiled. “I hope it continues and I’ve got to continue to make tough decisions. I’m proud of the position we’re in.”