Leeds Rhinos face overseas quota dilemma as new season-ending injury to import emerges

Leeds Rhinos ace Ethan Clark-Wood is set to miss the rest of the season through a shoulder injury, which now leaves the West Yorkshire club with a tough call to make on his future.

The Australian back arrived at Headingley mid-season, but has found senior minutes hard to come by to date, with just one Super League appearance to his name to date.

Despite that, he has been a regular member of the Rhinos’ wider 21-man matchday squad, and it was understood he would be given more minutes heading into the back end of the season with one eye on a possible contract offer for next year.

As it stands, Clark-Wood will be departing Headingley, with his current deal set to expire at the end of the campaign.

‘It makes it hard’

Clark-Wood was the sole change to the Rhinos’ wider 21-man squad to face Wakefield Trinity tomorrow night (Thursday, 24th July), with boss Arthur confirming his season is likely over.

“He had a shoulder collision last week in training, and we’re still awaiting confirmation on exactly how long it’ll be, but he’ll be out for a while,” said the head coach. “I’d say it’s his season over.”

He added: “It’s disappointing for him; he packs up to the other side of the world, and his opportunities have been limited. He was getting closer and training well, but our game is cruel. It’s all part of growing for these young guys, I suppose, and how they fight back from it.”

Clark-Wood was among several off-contract Rhinos players set to be given the chance to earn a new contract for next season, but following this suspected season-ending injury, Arthur said it makes it harder for him to earn a deal.

“Ian Blease will have to look at it, but it makes it hard. I’m not sure about the rules and regulations over how many games you have to play (to get a new contract), but we’ve only been dealt this blow in the last week, so Bleasey will look through it all.

“There are obviously rules in place on how many games you need to play to qualify.”

