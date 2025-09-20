Leeds Rhinos have been crowned 2025 Reserves Grand Final winners after a nervy 8-0 win over Warrington Wolves at Headingley.

All of their points came in the first-half, but their defensive efforts in the second 40 proved crucial to the victory on home soil.

This win also comes with the Leeds Rhinos academy reaching their respective Grand Final, while the first-team have also booked their place in the play-offs for the first time since 2022.

Leeds Rhinos win Reserves Grand Final

The hosts took the lead after just 22 minutes in the contest, with George Brown crossing the whitewash after a cheeky dummy close to the line.

2025 Reserves Grand Final winners! What a game! pic.twitter.com/EfRSq2QaYU — Leeds Rhinos (@leedsrhinos) September 20, 2025

Jack Smith was on hand to add their next points, too, slotting two penalties in the waning moments of the half after two high tackles.

The conditions began to take their toll on proceedings, as trench warfare set in.

Both sides looked to their pack to get any form of traction, with Wire having the better of the chances, but Leeds’ defence stood firm and held them at bay.

Repeated Warrington attacks pushed Leeds to the point of breaking and even being held up over the line as well, but yet they couldn’t quite find a way through.

The best of those opportunites arguably came late in the day, with Frank Sergent looking to latch onto Joe Hickey’s kick, but he was judged to be in touch, and the chance went begging.

Despite their best efforts, which carried on nearly enough to the final whistle, Warrington simply couldn’t break down the stubborn Rhinos defensive line, and Walker’s side held onto claim the spoils in the Grand Final.

This is hopefully a sign of things to come from the Rhinos’ pathway sides, with the club’s academy facing their Warrington counterparts next weekend at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

SATURDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉 Catalans Dragons ponder shock move for Castleford Tigers quota star

👉 Leigh Leopards coach drops Super League Dream Team hint as quartet lauded

👉 2025 Super League play-off schedule revealed as path to Old Trafford clearer

👉 Brad Arthur confirms major Leeds Rhinos injury boost ahead of play-offs

👉 Ranking clubs by trophies won in Super League era after Hull KR’s League Leaders’ Shield triumph