Leeds Rhinos have dominated the Dream Team, with six of their players earning selection into Super League’s all-star side.

The Rhinos, who finished second, have seen their stars given the nod in a number of key positions, with Wigan Warriors only having two players named despite already securing a domestic double.

Lachie Miller, Maika Sivo, Ash Handley, Brodie Croft, Jake Connor and James McDonnell have all got in for the Rhinos, with Connor and McDonnell securing back-to-back inclusions.

But for the Warriors, they only have Zach Eckersley and Brad O’Neill in the side, with the likes of Jai Field, Adam Keighran, Harry Smith Oli Partington and Junior Nsemba all overlooked.

Umyla Hanley has got the nod at centre despite only playing 16 games of the campaign, his second consecutive inclusion, while Nsemba has missed out to Toulouse Olympique forward Mathieu Jussaume, who becomes the club’s first-ever inclusion in the Dream Team after his impressive campaign in the back-row.

Leigh Leopards have two players included, with Hanley joined by prop Joe Ofahengaue, while the other forward in the side is Wakefield forward and England hopeful Caleb Hamlin-Uele is also included in the side.

The final spot goes to Warrington Wolves’ Ben Currie, who has been selected at loose forward.

The team will be officially confirmed on Sunday.

Beyond Hanley, Connor and McDonnell, Brodie Croft is the only other player to have previously made the Dream Team, doing so while playing for Salford in 2022.

Wigan have regularly been overlooked for Super League’s individual accolades in recent years. Head coach Matt Peet last won coach of the year in 2022, while they have only had one Man of Steel recipient since 2013. Only two of the last ten young player of the year awards have gone to Wigan players too.

Hull KR are the only play-off side to not have a player in the Dream Team. They had four memebrs last year, but they have all dropped out this time around.

Super League Dream Team 2026: Lachie MIller, Zach Eckersley, Umyla Hanley, Ash Handley, Maika Sivo, Brodie Croft, Jake Connor, Joe Ofahengaue, Brad O’Neill, Caleb Hamlin-Uele, James McDonnell, Mathieu Jussaume, Ben Currie.