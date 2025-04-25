Leeds Rhinos dealt worrying Ryan Hall injury setback in Hull KR clash

Leeds Rhinos have been dealt a worrying injury blow with Ryan Hall leaving the field during the early stages of their Super League clash with Hull KR.

Hall appeared to go over on his ankle as the Rhinos were scrambling to halt a Mikey Lewis break inside the first ten minutes of the game at AMT Headingley Stadium on Friday evening.

Hall received treatment on the opposite side of the field as Hull KR shifted the ball wide to the opposite flank for former Rhino Jack Broadbent to open the scoring.

However, he would leave the field for further treatment – leaving Leeds sweating on the fitness of one of their most senior players.

Hall has been a regular for the Rhinos since returning to the club at the start of this season, and any extended absence for the winger would represent a major blow.

The Rhinos are already without star winger Maika Sivo due to a season-ending injury.

Kallum Watkins came on in Hall’s place and went in at centre, with Harry Newman shifting to the left wing.

However, Brad Arthur and Leeds will be sweating on the verdict of Hall’s prognosis – with it rare the iconic winger would leave the field for treatment unless absolutely necessary.

Hall was then later shown in the midway point of the first half with his boots off, perhaps indicating the injury was serious enough to keep him out for the remainder of the contest at the very least.

Bard Arthur will be asked more details about the prospect of an injury to Hall in his post-match press conference, with fears Hall could be missing for a period of time that would be a major blow.

