Leeds Rhinos dealt Morgan Gannon injury blow as worrying image shared

Leeds Rhinos look to have been dealt a major injury blow to one of their key forwards during Friday night’s Super League clash with St Helens.

Morgan Gannon was withdrawn at half-time at the Totally Wicked Stadium and didn’t return. Crucially, he was shown by Sky Sports wearing a protective boot on his left foot shortly after the interval, too.

That could merely be precautionary at this stage but the early indications would certainly appear to be worrying for a player who has impressed upon his return to action in 2025 in Super League.

Gannon could have been withdrawn earlier on in the night too, when he was involved in a tackle with St Helens youngster Harry Robertson in the opening 15 minutes of Friday’s game at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

He went down and required medical attention, and two minutes later was withdrawn from the pitch by the Rhinos’ staff. He was substituted and forced to undergo a Head Injury Assessment, which he thankfully passed.

That moment would have been a worry for Leeds fans given Gannon’s history with head knocks. He missed the entirety of the 2024 season after suffering multiple concussions during the latter stages of the 2023 season.

Gannon’s form has led to a high-profile move to the NRL next year with the New Zealand Warriors, after he turned down a new deal with the Rhinos to head Down Under.

Rhinos coach Brad Arthur is expected to provide a more detailed prognosis on Gannon post-match.

