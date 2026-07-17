Leeds Rhinos will be without captain Ash Handley for their next three matches – after he underwent emergency surgery this week to resolve a bout of acute appendicitis.

Handley will be missing for this Sunday’s trip to Castleford Tigers as well as Leeds’ next two games after that, with the club confirming their captain had to have a laparoscopic appendectomy after falling ill.

That is a major blow for Leeds, with Handley one of the standout centres in the whole of Super League this year. He has been instrumental in the Rhinos’ resurgence under Brad Arthur. Kallum Watkins will stand in as captain for the next three matches.

That would appear to open the door for Jack Bird, who has had to wait patiently on the sidelines due to the form of both Handley and Harry Newman in recent weeks. Bird has even featured for Leeds’ reserves in the recent past – but he will now get the chance to return to the first team on Sunday.

Handley’s absence is not the only blow for Leeds, either.

Hooker Jarrod O’Connor is also out this weekend after showing signs of delayed concussion following last weekend’s win over Catalans Dragons in Perpignan.

That means he has entered the return to play protocol and will sit out at least this weekend’s game against Ryan Carr’s Tigers.

As revealed by Brad Arthur earlier in the week, Keenan Palasia is set to miss the next six weeks with a foot problem, while Ryan Hall remains unavailable after his foot injury at Magic Weekend against Bradford.

Jack Bird, Zak Lloyd, Alfie Edgell and Ben Littlewood all come into contention for selection this week – but Cooper Jenkins is fit to play despite coming off the field with blurred vision in Perpignan.

Leeds squad: Miller, Sivo, Newman, Croft, Connor, Oledzki, Holroyd, Watkins, McDonnell, Hankinson, Jenkins, Smith, Cassell, Edgell, Lumb, Levi, Littlewood, Nicholson-Watton, McCormack, Bird, Lloyd.