Leeds Rhinos dealt major injury blow as Brodie Croft update provided by Brad Arthur

Leeds Rhinos paid a heavy price for their 32-6 win over Salford Red Devils today, with key men Brodie Croft and Cam Smith picking up serious injuries.

Croft took a head knock late into the second-half, and was later stretchered off. Spine colleague Smith was also taken off at half-time and returned to the dugout in a boot and on crutches.

The injury to Croft was especially worrying, considering he received 10 minutes of treatment on the pitch and was later taken off on a stretcher and given oxygen, however, Leeds boss Arthur has offered a positive update on the Man of Steel winner.

“Crofty was out sitting on the sidelines now,” he said. “He’s all good now.”

“Hopefully, he’ll have to have a week off and get a good rest but hopefully he’s right from there. All the signs are that he’s come round and is good.”

Croft will now likely miss his side’s round three clash with rivals Castleford Tigers. Jake Connor is the likely candidate to replace him in that role, with Alfie Edgell coming in at fullback, but Morgan Gannon is also an option following his solid outing in the halves against the Red Devils.

Another potential replacement would have been ball-playing forward, and club co-captain, Smith, however, he too looks to be out of contention for the clash next weekend now with the club taking to X to confirm his injury.

“Cameron Smith will play no further part today, he has returned to the bench changed with his right foot in a boot and on crutches,” a post on the club’s official account read.

These two injuries also add to the Rhinos existing injury list, with Mikolaj Oledzki, Lachie Miller, Maika Sivo, Jack Sinfield, Ned McCormack, Ben Littlewood and Max Simpson also currently out.

