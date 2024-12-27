Leeds Rhinos are bracing themselves to be without key forward Jarrod O’Connor for a period, after Brad Arthur confirmed he will be sent for scans to assess the extent of a knee injury picked up on Boxing Day.

O’Connor left the field midway through the first half of Leeds’ 18-16 win over Wakefield Trinity and did not return for the rest of the contest.

That sparked fears of a pre-season setback for Leeds at a time when they have also lost the likes of Lachie Miller and Alfie Edgell to injuries in the run-up to the new Super League season.

And while Arthur insisted it was far too early to tell just how long O’Connor could be out for, the Rhinos have decided to send the forward for scans to assess the situation.

When asked about O’Connor’s status, Arthur said: “He will go for scans. They are thinking maybe MCL, but it’s early days, and we don’t want to jump the gun.”

Arthur admitted he was pleased with what the Rhinos produced in their first hit-out of pre-season, with his squad now set to be afforded a post-Christmas break before training ramps up in the run-up to the big kick-off in February.

The Australian said: “The majority of the squad got through healthy, which is nice. I thought physically we were pretty good; we looked fit, and our effort areas were good.

“It wasn’t about a win or a loss for me; it was about making sure the boys got to make a few runs and a few tackles, and they all got through it healthy. Now they can go away, have a rest, and come back ready.”

Leeds’ next big pre-season test is at the end of January, when reigning Super League champions visit Headingley on January 26 for Ash Handley’s testimonial match.

READ NEXT: Tom Johnstone injury update as Wakefield Trinity winger’s progress explained