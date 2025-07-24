Leeds Rhinos dealt double injury blow as Jake Connor verdict delivered

Leeds Rhinos have suffered a fresh double injury blow during Thursday night’s game at Wakefield Trinity.

Star half-back Jake Connor left the field after a freak incident during the second half of the West Yorkshire derby at the DIY Kitchens Stadium. He was caught by Rhinos team-mate James Bentley as the pair attempted to make a tackle.

That required Connor to undergo lengthy medical treatment on the field before eventually being taken off for a HIA.

He would ultimately fail that HIA – but the nature of Super League’s split round means that the blow is not as bad as it ordinarily would be for Leeds, as Connor will be able to go through the return to play protocol before the Rhinos’ next game in a fortnight.

But that wasn’t the only blow for Brad Arthur’s side on Thursday evening.

Young winger Alfie Edgell has been excellent for Leeds since coming into the side but he would limp off in the final ten minutes of the game with what appeared to be an ankle problem.

That will require assessment in the coming days to determine whether he will have to spend time on the sidelines. Fellow youngster Riley Lumb would be the obvious replacement for Edgell if he is forced to sit out for a period.

Leeds coach Brad Arthur is likely to provide a more complete update on Edgell after full-time on Thursday evening.

The Rhinos led going into the final ten minutes after Jarrod O’Connor’s try appeared to put them on course for a huge win that would have moved them up to third.

However, Matty Storton scored with seven minutes remaining to level the scores at 14-14, before Mason Lino’s late drop goal proved to be the difference.

It means they fell short, losing 15-14 at the home of their West Yorkshire rivals.