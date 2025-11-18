Leeds Rhinos tie down off-contract star in major retention boost

Leeds Rhinos have confirmed that prop Cooper Jenkins has agreed a new long-term contract with the Super League side that will keep him at AMT Headingley until the end of 2028.

Jenkins has impressed since joining the Rhinos at the start of last season and alongside another new recruit in Keenan Palasia, played a pivotal role in their success under Brad Arthur in 2025.

Jenkins’ initial two-year deal was due to expire in 12 months, meaning he would have been able to speak to other teams about a move for 2027 as early as next month.

But Leeds have ensured the forward is going nowhere, committing him to a brand new three-year deal and that Jenkins admitted was an easy decision to make.

“My partner and I are very happy to be here until at least the end of 2028,” he said. “We love the people, the club and the fans around here, so we’re stoked to be staying.

“I wasn’t too sure what to expect when I first came over, but the club has put a lot of work into me and shown me a lot of faith, initially bringing me over here and then allowing me to show what I can do. I was happy to repay the club with a good year and help repay the fans, and by extending for a couple more years because it’s our new home now and we love it.

“Coming in last year we had basically a new roster, new coaches, and it took a while for everyone to learn off each other. I feel like coming in this year, we already have our base to build from and I feel like there’s something special coming.”

Arthur himself admitted he was expecting Jenkins to go up another level going into next year, having made a solid impression during his first season in Super League in 2025.

The Australian said: “Cooper has grown enormously since arriving and he’s only just getting started. He’s bought into our standards and I am sure he will continue to work hard this pre-season to have an event bigger and better season in 2026.”