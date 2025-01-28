Leeds Rhinos confirm venue switch, kick-off time for Challenge Cup clash

Leeds Rhinos have confirmed that they will play their Challenge Cup tie against amateur side Wests Warriors at AMT Headingley, after the two clubs agreed to switch venues.

The Rhinos were drawn against the Southern Conference League side after Wests made it all the way to Round Three. The Warriors defeated the British Army in Round Two to set up a tie against the Super League heavyweights.

The tie was originally due to be played at Acton, home of Wests. However, talks between the two clubs have led to an agreement on the match instead now being played in West Yorkshire at AMT Headingley.

The tie will kick off at 12pm on Saturday February 8, with Wests set to make their first trip to the stadium to face one of the sport’s biggest sides in what will be an historic occasion for the community club.

It is the latest tie from Round Three to have its original venue switched, with a growing number of community and amateur clubs agreeing to play Super League opposition at professional grounds.

Betfred Challenge Cup Round Three draw:

Goole Vikings v Wakefield Trinity

York Acorn v Hull FC

Bradford Bulls v Castleford Tigers

Hunslet RLFC v Huddersfield Giants

Wests Warriors v Leeds Rhinos

Halifax Panthers v Catalans Dragons

West Hull v St Helens

Workington Town v Leigh Leopards

Midlands Hurricanes v Salford Red Devils

Whitehaven v Warrington Wolves

Keighley Cougars or York Knights v Hull KR

Sheffield Eagles v Wigan Warriors

Oldham RLFC v Barrow Raiders

Batley Bulldogs v Dewsbury Rams

North Wales Crusaders v Widnes Vikings

Featherstone Rovers v Ince Rose Bridge

