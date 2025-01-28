Leeds Rhinos confirm venue switch, kick-off time for Challenge Cup clash
Leeds Rhinos have confirmed that they will play their Challenge Cup tie against amateur side Wests Warriors at AMT Headingley, after the two clubs agreed to switch venues.
The Rhinos were drawn against the Southern Conference League side after Wests made it all the way to Round Three. The Warriors defeated the British Army in Round Two to set up a tie against the Super League heavyweights.
The tie was originally due to be played at Acton, home of Wests. However, talks between the two clubs have led to an agreement on the match instead now being played in West Yorkshire at AMT Headingley.
The tie will kick off at 12pm on Saturday February 8, with Wests set to make their first trip to the stadium to face one of the sport’s biggest sides in what will be an historic occasion for the community club.
It is the latest tie from Round Three to have its original venue switched, with a growing number of community and amateur clubs agreeing to play Super League opposition at professional grounds.
Betfred Challenge Cup Round Three draw:
- Goole Vikings v Wakefield Trinity
- York Acorn v Hull FC
- Bradford Bulls v Castleford Tigers
- Hunslet RLFC v Huddersfield Giants
- Wests Warriors v Leeds Rhinos
- Halifax Panthers v Catalans Dragons
- West Hull v St Helens
- Workington Town v Leigh Leopards
- Midlands Hurricanes v Salford Red Devils
- Whitehaven v Warrington Wolves
- Keighley Cougars or York Knights v Hull KR
- Sheffield Eagles v Wigan Warriors
- Oldham RLFC v Barrow Raiders
- Batley Bulldogs v Dewsbury Rams
- North Wales Crusaders v Widnes Vikings
- Featherstone Rovers v Ince Rose Bridge
TUESDAY’S READS ON LRL
👉🏻 Major hint on St Helens star Morgan Knowles’ future dropped by NRL journalist
👉🏻 Ranking every Super League club by homegrown players in 2025 squad with St Helens TOP
👉🏻 Where Are They Now? Castleford Tigers’ Grand Final side of 2017
👉🏻 Huddersfield Giants weigh up move for former Castleford and Wakefield star