Leeds Rhinos confirm six players to depart at end of season, including overseas duo

Leeds Rhinos have confirmed that six members of Brad Arthur’s first team squad will depart AMT Headingley at the end of the season.

The Rhinos have already announced that Rhyse Martin and James Donaldson will leave the club at the conclusion of the campaign.

Papua New Guinea international Martin will join Hull Kingston Rovers, whilst Donaldson will return to Bradford Bulls: both on two-year contracts.

Meanwhile, Tonga international winger David Fusitu’a will depart the Rhinos upon the expiry of his contract, having scored 18 tries in 41 appearances over the last three seasons.

Wales international centre Luis Roberts and young hooker Corey Johnson will also bid farewell to Leeds, whilst off-season recruit Kieran Hudson has been granted a release from the final year of his contract to seek first team opportunities elsewhere.

Leeds Rhinos chief Ian Blease sends best wishes to departing players

Rhinos sporting director Ian Blease has wished the departing sextet the best of luck in their next chapters.

Blease said: “Sadly part of the professional game is that players do move on from clubs to seek new opportunities elsewhere.

“All six players will leave AMT Headingley with our very best wishes and, on behalf of everyone at the club, I would like to thank them for their efforts for the club, not just on matchdays but the unseen hard work that goes on behind the scenes as players battle hard to get back from injuries to support their team-mates.

“We have three games left in the regular season and I know, regardless of where their future lies at the end of the year, all six players will be giving their all each day to help the whole squad prepare for those games and achieve their potential this season.

“I am sure the Leeds fans can show their appreciation on Friday night when we play Hull FC, especially to the four lads who have been here for a number of years.”

