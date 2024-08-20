Leeds Rhinos have confirmed that long-serving forward James Donaldson will depart the club at the end of this season, giving up full-time rugby league to pursue his career as a Quantity Surveyor.

Donaldson has been with the Rhinos since 2019, first signing on a trial basis following his exit from Hull KR before earning a permanent contract at Headingley.

The 32-year-old has made 112 appearances for Leeds so far, winning the Challenge Cup at Wembley against Salford Red Devils in 2020 and also playing in the 2022 Grand Final at Old Trafford, beaten by St Helens.

Having had a testimonial back in February against KR to celebrate his services to the game, the off-contract Cumbrian – who has played six games for Leeds so far this season – has decided to call time on his full-time career come the end of the year.

Whitehaven native Donaldson has donned a shirt for Bradford Bulls, Dewsbury Rams (loan) and York (loan) as well as KR and Leeds, amassing more than 270 career appearances.

Having returned to Bradford for one game on dual-registration last year, the likelihood is that he will take up a part-time berth with someone in the Championship come 2025.

Leeds Rhinos confirm long-serving forward to depart for new challenge

But his main focus will now be his career as a Quantity Surveyor, having gained a degree in that field at Leeds Beckett University, studying full-time already alongside his training and playing commitments.

The veteran told the Rhinos’ club website: “This has been a tough decision, but Leeds will always be my club, and I will forever be grateful for the opportunities I have had as a Rhinos player.

“Since I’ve come to the club, it’s changed my life in so many ways, whether it’s on or off the field. We have got a big end to the season ahead, and I will be doing everything I can to make sure we finish the season in the best possible manner.

“I will always be available to support the boys, but this is an opportunity to start the next chapter.

“When I first joined Leeds, I found out that the Rhinos have a great connection with Leeds Beckett University. When I was younger, I never envisioned that I’d go to university, never in a million years, but it is something I’m really proud of.

“When the opportunity came to go to uni while playing, I immediately made the most of it. I had found out the hard way that you have to have a plan for life after rugby.

“I decided to do a three-year degree in quantity surveying but I wanted to do it ful- time whilst still training so I could get it done as quickly as possible.

“Since graduating, I have been working one day a week with Rider Levett Bucknall (RLB) in Leeds as an Assistant Cost Manager.

“I was introduced to the company through my degree and a connection to the Rhinos. That led to an opportunity to work with the company whilst I was still qualifying and things have progressed from there.

“I am looking forward to the next stage of my career now working full-time within the business.”

