Leeds Rhinos complete key piece of retention as off-contract forward tied down

Leeds forward James Bentley has penned a new two-year deal with the Rhinos, keeping him at Headingley until at least the end of the 2027 season.

Eight-time Ireland international Bentley joined Leeds from St Helens ahead of the 2022 campaign, and has so far made 63 appearances in a Rhinos shirt.

That’s the most of any club he’s represented in his career to date having featured for Bradford Bulls, Sheffield Eagles and Leigh – during their time under the ‘Centurions’ tagline – in addition to Saints and Leeds.

The 27-year-old had been entering the final few months of his previous contract, but has now put pen to paper on a new deal in West Yorkshire.

Leeds confirmed Bentley’s new contract on Friday afternoon, announcing the news ahead of their home clash with Super League leaders Hull KR.

He said: “I am really happy to have agreed the contract, and I have really enjoyed my time here. I’ve been at the Rhinos for four years now, and this will keep me here for at least another two.

“I’ve enjoyed working under Brad (Arthur, head coach), especially this season. I feel like I’ve been getting back to playing some of my best rugby. I’m really happy to be staying and excited about the future with the club.

“I had a big pre-season with Brad, and I enjoyed the challenge. We’re starting to see the benefits of that now, and I’m looking forward to the rest of the year, just keeping building.

“Jamie Langley (assistant coach) has been massive in terms of how we’ve developed our defence. He’s given us another edge in that coaching role and does a lot of work with me, which I’m very grateful for.

“I’m happiest when I’m playing, whatever role the team needs from me. It’s a long season, as Brad says, and the rotation helps keep us fresh. There will be more opportunities for me to get minutes, and it’s up to me to make the most of them.

“I just want to compete whenever I’m out there – we want to win trophies and create our own history. I got a taste of that in my first year when we made the Grand Final, but now I want to go one step further.”

Bentley has scored 13 tries in a Rhinos shirt to date, and his next will bring the 50th of his senior career at club level having also notched three on the international stage for Ireland, who he represents via his heritage.

Leeds boss Arthur added: “James is exactly the type of player you want in your squad – tough, committed, and always willing to put the team first. He’s had a good season so far and continues to work hard to develop his game.”

Meanwhile, Sporting Director Ian Blease reaffirmed: “James is an experienced player who is an integral member of our squad, and he has worked hard over the last two years to improve his game. I am pleased he has agreed this extension.”

