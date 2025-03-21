Leeds Rhinos coach’s classy words on Ryan Hall ahead of landmark game with bold contract admission made

Having worked with the winger for a few months now, Leeds Rhinos boss Brad Arthur says he’s ‘in awe’ of Ryan Hall’, who will play the 500th game of his career this weekend.

Hall, who turned 37 in November, returned to boyhood club Leeds ahead of 2025 and has scored five tries in five games across all competitions so far this season.

Having made his first-team bow for the Rhinos at Magic Weekend against Bradford Bulls back in May 2007, Hall has now played 335 games in their colours as well as his 11 appearances over in the NRL for the Gold Coast Titans and 106 matches for Hull KR.

When you throw in 45 games for England and his two in a Great Britain shirt on the international front, that takes the veteran up to 499 career appearances.

The 500th will come on Saturday evening in Super League against Wigan Warriors, fittingly taking place in front of a bumper crowd at Headingley.

Leeds Rhinos coach Brad Arthur’s classy words on Ryan Hall ahead of landmark game

Hall’s return to Leeds was announced back in April 2024, before had even vacated his role as the head coach of NRL side Parramatta Eels.

Accordingly, Hall wasn’t his signing. And though the Australian admits that resulted in some initial trepidation on his part, he now has only positive things to say about the 37-year-old.

Waxing lyrical over Hall in Friday morning’s pre-match press conference, Arthur said: “I’m in awe of him.

“I didn’t know a lot about him, and I wasn’t quite sure about it when they said a bloke of his age at 37 was here for this season.

“(I wondered) what his attitude and mentality was going to be like around training, but he’s been the ultimate professional, he’s trained like a 27-year-old!

“(To be playing like him) at 37, it doesn’t happen a lot in our game. What are their motives? Are they just going through the motions? I didn’t want to pre-conceive anything, but I just wasn’t sure, I didn’t know him.

“But he’s been incredible, he’s been one of our most consistent players.”

‘I know how much this team value him and appreciate him’

Born in Rothwell, Hall first joined the Rhinos from local community club Oulton Raiders.

The local lad went on to win six Super League titles, two World Club Challenges, two Super League Leaders’ Shields and two Challenge Cups before his departure from Headingley at the end of 2018.

Arthur continued: “He’s been really diligent and didn’t miss anything throughout pre-season. He told me that fitness wasn’t one of the strengths of his training, but I think he undersold himself a little bit there because his effort was outstanding.

“I don’t expect those big power athlete wingers to be at the front in the conditioning, but he was in the front for attitude and effort around it.

Ryan Hall goes in to score a try for Leeds Rhinos in 2025

“There were opportunities when I was happy to let him rest his body and look after him in that, bt he never took any of those opportunities.

“That just shows you why he’s been able to play 500 games.

“I know how much this team value him, and appreciate him, and I hope they can show that with how they play for him tomorrow night.”

Bold Ryan Hall contract admission made by Brad Arthur

Hall only penned a one-year deal upon his return to Leeds, with this billed as the final year of his career.

Nothing has been officially confirmed on that front just yet though, and Rhinos boss Arthur admits the winger may still be part of his squad this time next year.

When asked whether that was a possibility in Friday’s press conference, he responded: “Definitely.

“Ryan’s been a top professional, he looks after his body well and there’s a reason why he’s still playing at 37. It’s down to himself and his management of his game and his body.

“While he keeps doing that, he could probably play until he was 40 if he wanted to!”

