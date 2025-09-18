Leeds Rhinos coach Brad Arthur has revealed that Andy Ackers, Lachie Miller and Ryan Hall have not been rested ahead of Friday’s clash with Wigan Warriors: they are all carrying injuries.

The Rhinos have named a heavily-rotated squad going into the final round of the season, with it looking almost certain they will finish fourth going into the play-offs next weekend ahead of a showdown with St Helens.

Notable names including Miller and Hall, mainstays of the side this year, are absent, But Arthur has insisted he has not rested people for the sake of it, and they are all carrying knocks.

When asked about the changes, Arthur said: “I’m just picking whoever is available mate. Ackers has had back spasms, so he’s not fit. Hally has been carrying a rib for a couple of games now and he’s at a point where he needs that week off. Jake is still another week away and Lachie’s calves are a bit tight, in particular his left one.

“There’s no need to put him out there and risk him. Ash has got his groin injury so we haven’t rested anyone – we’ve got a lot more respect for our club and our team to do that. These guys are genuinely injured; I’m not one for resting guys, we need them to play.

“I think momentum is a good thing and consistency on the field. We’ve got three or four guys who’ve played every game this year and it’s important for them to get there.”

However, Arthur has insisted that Hall and Miller are ‘definitely’ in contention to return next week – as is Jake Connor. Furthermore, co-captain Ash Handley is on track to feature after his groin injury, too: handing Arthur a quadruple boost on the injury front.

He said: “At this stage Hally, Lachie and Jack will definitely be in. We’re pretty confident Ash will be back in and he’s heading back in the right direction.”