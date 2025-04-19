Leeds Rhinos coach makes Morgan Gannon transfer admission

Leeds Rhinos coach Brad Arthur has conceded he does not believe Morgan Gannon is remaining at the club in 2026: but says the club could not do any more to retain him.

Gannon has reportedly agreed a three-year deal to sign for New Zealand Warriors from the beginning of next season.

That would represent a major blow for the Rhinos on the retention front, especially after Gannon’s early-season form for Leeds since returning from a number of concussion-related setbacks.

Arthur admitted that the Rhinos and sporting director Ian Blease had made a ‘substantial’ bid to Gannon to keep him at the club beyond this year – before admitting it looks like he will be moving on.

However, he insisted that the club had done all within their power to try and tie Gannon down.

He said: “The club and Bleasey made a substantial offer to him. They’ll sort that out in the next couple of days, but the club can’t do any more. I don’t think he is staying, but as far as I am aware, he hasn’t signed any contracts.” Arthur was speaking in the aftermath of Leeds’ commanding win over Huddersfield Giants which moved them up to fifth on the Super League ladder and kept their West Yorkshire rivals winless at the start of the new season. The Australian admitted: “I was really happy with 70 minutes of it, just the last 10 minutes we got a little bit loose.