Leeds Rhinos coach Brad Arthur admits the ‘penny has dropped’ with Harry Newman ahead of the new Super League season: insisting the England centre has transformed from the ‘immature’ player he first encountered at Headingley.

The Rhinos begin their new Super League campaign on Saturday afternoon against newly-promoted Wakefield Trinity, with Newman likely to play a crucial role after impressing throughout pre-season.

And Arthur admits he has been bowled over by the transformation in Newman in the six months since he arrived in England, admitting the 24-year-old was ‘immature’ when he first arrived.

But after revealing he took a shine to Newman in the initial stages of working together, he has been delighted with how the player has responded.

“When I first got here, he was immature,” Arthur admitted.

“He was a bit loose and flippant. But he’s trained so tough and has been so energised with his training. He’s probably been in our top couple of trainers. He hasn’t missed a minute of a session.

“He had a rough start on his first day but he’s been very good. Attitude-wise he’s been unreal. It’s like the penny has dropped with him. He’s matured and we’re hoping to now see all that potential that everyone has talked about.

“We want to see that for longer periods of the game and eventually where he’s an 80-minute player and is doing it every week.”

Arthur also revealed how he has tasked legendary winger Ryan Hall with mentoring Newman this year: a relationship he has been thrilled to see blossom in the early stages of 2025.

“He’s someone I warmed to as soon as I got here,” Arthur said of Newman. “He’s one of the guys who wanted a bit of tough love and I’ve given it to him. Every time he gets his head out of the water for a breath, I put my foot back on his head.

“They need to believe in it and see that nothing comes easy and that they have to work hard for it. He’s been really good – he’s had a great pre-season. I just hope for his sake that he sees the rewards on the field.

“I’ve given Ryan Hall a bit of a job around taking Harry under his wing and keeping him in check. They’re a bit of an odd couple together but it’s working well.”