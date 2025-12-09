Leeds Rhinos coach Brad Arthur has been identified as a possible successor for Wests Tigers coach Benji Marshall should the NRL side decide to remove him from his post amidst a growing crisis at the club.

Wests are in turmoil as NRL pre-season gets underway. Chief executive Shane Richardson resigned this week just 18 months into a four-year contract after a tumultuous boardroom incident that saw four directors sacked.

The Holman Barnes Group, who are the 90 per cent majority owners of the Tigers, are reportedly set to comb through every aspect of the club – and that includes Marshall.

Marshall is effectively the last man standing at Wests in terms of senior figures left standing at the club following the departures of people like Richardson. He did a decent job last season in improving their NRL position from last in 2023 to 13th last year, but reports are already swirling he will have to improve the club’s standing again.

That has, according to Wide World of Sports, brought Arthur into the picture. They have reported that the Leeds Rhinos boss has been touted as a possible man who could come in and take over at the club should Marshall lose his job next year – though it is reiterated that for now, he does have the board’s full backing.

But with Arthur vocal about his desire to return to the NRL at some stage, potentially as early as 2027, reports are starting to emerge about him being earmarked for roles at clubs in Australia.

A source has reportedly told WWOS: “He will not be short of options” when speaking about Arthur and suitors in Australia.

Arthur has helped revitalise the Rhinos in his 18 months in charge. They finished inside the play-offs last season after missing out in each of the last two years, and hopes are high they can be among the challengers for the Super League title in 2026.

But it appears speculation over a return to the NRL, just as it was in 2025, will be firmly on the agenda again in 2026.