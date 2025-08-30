Leeds boss Brad Arthur says the Rhinos’ medical staff are confident youngster Max Simpson will be okay after being stretchered off through a neck injury during their big win at Hull FC.

The Rhinos cantered to a 34-0 victory at the MKM Stadium on Saturday afternoon, officially sealing their spot in the play-offs in the process as they moved up to third on the Super League ladder.

Scoring five unanswered tries, the afternoon’s work was somewhat plagued by concern around young back Simpson, who was making his first senior appearance for the club since 2022 having turned 21 last month.

Simpson received lengthy treatment from the medical staff of both clubs with circa 15 minutes of the game remaining following a collision with a Hull man, and was eventually taken from the field on a stretcher.

Leeds Rhinos coach issues double injury update after young gun stretchered off in Hull FC win

Speaking post-match, head coach Arthur confirmed that it was a neck-related issue which the young gun had received treatment on, but was able to deliver a positive prognosis.

He explained: “I’m not 100% sure, but they (the medical team) are pretty confident that it’s all precautionary at the moment, so fingers crossed.

“He’s just gone to get checked now, and he seems in good spirits, he’s just a bit tight.

“It was a pretty nasty collision, so we’d expect to take it real cautious with him. It’s unfortunate, but there’s every possibility that he’s fine and good to go (next week).

“The whole game looks after those neck injuries and takes care of it, so sometimes it can look worse than it actually is.”

Leeds were without both Ash Handley and Keenan Palasia for Saturday’s trip to East Yorkshire. Skipper Handley is struggling with a groin problem, while Palasia’s withdrawal came on the day of the game.

Both had been ever-presents in Super League this term prior, and on Palasia’s absence, Arthur said: “It was this morning at ten o’clock we made that late change.

“We knew about it yesterday after training, his knee was a bit crumbly from last week. He trained alright on Wednesday and Friday, but something stirred it up.

“We’ve got a short turnaround this week, so we’ll just see what happens there.”

SATURDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉 Sam Burgess makes honest admission on Warrington Wolves future as pressure mounts

👉 St Helens answer some critics in Hull KR loss but one glaring issue remains clear

👉 Jon Wilkin slams ‘rank’ Warrington Wolves but offers Sam Burgess defence

👉 Gold Coast Titans star linked with shock Super League transfer as possible club named

👉 Paul Rowley’s emotional 183-word reaction to historic Salford Red Devils win