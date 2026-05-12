Leeds Rhinos coach drops huge hint on Brodie Croft future amid transfer speculation

Leeds Rhinos remain hopeful of keeping Brodie Croft at Headingley beyond next season, amid speculation surrounding his future in West Yorkshire.

The Australian half-back has attracted the interest of clubs in both Super League and the NRL over a possible move, with his Leeds contract set to expire at the end of the current campaign, with Warrington Wolves and St George Illawarra Dragons namechecked as potential destinations.

Croft arrived at Headingley from Salford Red Devils ahead of the 2024 season, and has made 61 appearances for the club at the time of writing. He has also scored 28 tries in the process.

Brodie Croft future addressed amid exit rumours

Leeds have acted quickly to secure his services long-term, with the club already holding conversations with both the player and his management.

“The club has done everything they can,” said head coach Brad Arthur. “Bleasey (Ian Blease) has been working with his management for quite a while, and there was an understanding of when we’d try and get near a decision.

“He’s had interest from Australia, but I had a conversation with Brodie last week and he understands what the club have done for him and the position he plays in our team. His good form is based on a lot of what the team are doing.

“All his indications to me are if he stays in England, Leeds is his club; but it’s up to Brodie now.”

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Interest in his services for next season comes with the half-back arguably in his best form since arriving at Leeds, notably coming fourth in the recent Man of Steel shortlist, and Arthur was full of praise for his efforts this season.

“He’s going really well,” said the head coach. “He’s picking his times of when to get involved in the game. We wanted more quality rather than quantity of touches, and having Lachie (Miller) out the back frees him up. And then Jake taking control of the team helps him play that eyes-up footie and play off his instinct.

“I’m sure he’ll also recognise the forwards are laying a good platform for him, which allows him to play off the front foot.”