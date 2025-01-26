Leeds Rhinos boss Brad Arthur admitted he and his team would have to wait on a scan to discover the extent of Maika Sivo’s knee injury after the Fijian was forced from the field during their pre-season clash with Wigan Warriors.

Overseas recruit Sivo, who has penned a three-year deal with Leeds ahead of the 2025 campaign, flew out of the line and attempted to stop a kick from Bevan French towards the end of the first half during Sunday’s game, which doubled up as Ash Handley’s testimonial.

The winger wasn’t able to stop the kick or subsequent try, but more concerningly for the Rhinos, was left on the floor clutching at his left knee.

Treatment from the Rhinos’ medical team followed, before Sivo was helped from the field, struggling to walk but refusing the aid of a stretcher.

Leeds Rhinos coach delivers Maika Sivo injury update following Wigan Warriors clash

Arthur saw his side pick up a 22-4 win in their second friendly ahead of the 2025 season, with Handley, Cam Smith, Ryan Hall and Harry Newman on the scoresheet with tries.

The first questions to the Rhinos chief post-match surrounded Sivo’s issue, and he said: “I’m not a doctor, but he’ll have to have scans tomorrow and we’ll just have to hope for the best.

“They’ve got to rule out all of the possibilities around ACLs, MCLs and whatever else, so he’s just got to have a scan.

“He’s positive… he thinks he’s got rubber ligaments and bones! We’re only speculating though, we won’t know for sure until he gets that scan. He’s walking now, which is good.”

Sivo’s fellow new overseas recruit Cooper Jenkins was also forced from the field during Sunday’s clash having picked up a head knock.

He didn’t return, but there was more positive news where he’s concerned, with Arthur explaining: “Cooper got a head knock, but he’s alright in the sheds.

“He wanted to go back out, but there was no point because the game didn’t really mean anything.”