Leeds Rhinos coach Brad Arthur has reportedly parted company with his long-time management, and will now handle his own contract business moving forward.

That is according to a fresh report from Australia which has revealed that Arthur is one of two prominent coaches that will be leading teams in England next to have parted ways with his agent.

The Daily Telegraph have reported that both Arthur and incoming London Broncos coach Jason Demetriou have left Pacific Sports Management, the agency which is run by notable Australian agents Chris and Gavin Orr.

Going into 2026 and beyond, Arthur will now effectively manage himself and will work without an agent, according to the Telegraph.

What that means for his long-term future at Leeds Rhinos remains unclear, though Arthur has a strong relationship with the hierarchy at AMT Headingley, including sporting director Ian Blease.

That strong relationship was the foundation for him extending his time with the Rhinos into next year. Arthur has signed an initial one-year deal which has options for future years should all parties be happy for it to continue.

As for Demetriou, he has agreed a three-year contract to come in and coach London following the takeover of the Championship club. He has made a commitment to lead the Broncos irrespective of the division they are playing in next year – though the signs point to them having a strong case to get into Super League in 2026.

But the pair will now go solo without an agent. The reasons for their departure from the agency, which looks after a string of high-profile Super League players, are unclear at this stage.

Arthur will now go into talks with Leeds next year on his own and without representation, it appears. That is a sign of the strength of relationship he has built up with the club during his time in England.