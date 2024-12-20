Leeds Rhinos head coach Brad Arthur believes new recruit Jake Connor has ‘got better each week’ since his off-season switch to Headingley.

Connor, 30, is one of the most high-profile recruits to join the Rhinos for 2025 after moving across from West Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Giants.

The utility back, who is capable of playing halfback, centre or fullback, has had a pretty rocky spell with injuries in the past few seasons, especially heading into the 2023 campaign where he missed virtually the whole of pre-season with the Giants: but Arthur feels Connor is moving in the right direction ahead of next season.

“He has got better each week,” Arthur said in a pre-match press conference ahead of their Boxing Day friendly against Wakefield Trinity. “The thing for Jake was his training, conditioning and getting his body right, but he’s getting better and better each week.

“He said to me the other day that he is the fittest and best he has been for a while. The good thing about it is he was a bit far off the pack when he first started but he has bridged that gap now. He does a lot of good things with the ball too.”

Connor is one of five new faces arriving to Leeds this year, alongside Keenan Palasia, Maika Sivo, Ryan Hall and Cooper Jenkins, and all five will feature in their clash pre-season clash with Wakefield on Boxing Day.

Where will Jake Connor play for Leeds Rhinos?

Whilst Arthur has already confirmed all five will feature, the big question is where Connor. With star fullback Lachie Miller out of action through a hamstring injury, there is a vacant spot at fullback” but Arthur has revealed the former Huddersfield and Hull FC man won’t be deployed in the number one shirt.

“Jake Connor will spend time in the centres and in the halves,” Arthur confirmed.

This also comes following speculation Connor was set to return to the centres this year following the departure of Paul Momirovski. Centre is regarded as Connor’s best position, and he has excelled there both in Super League and for England, too.

This will also please young gun Alfie Edgell, who impressed at fullback in his outing against Hull KR in Leeds’ final game of the year. Edgell also came through the academy as a fullback, but most of his games in Super League have come on the wing.

