Leeds Rhinos close in on Catalans Dragons star Nick Cotric

Leeds Rhinos are working on a deal to sign Catalans Dragons outside back Nick Cotric.

Love Rugby League understands the Rhinos have made Cotric the outside back target to put the final pieces on their squad and there is a belief that they will be able to land a deal for the former NRL player heading into 2027.

Who is Nick Cotric?

Cotric, 27, is in his second season in Perpignan following an eight-year career in the NRL which saw him play 149 games for Canberra Raiders and Canterbury Bulldogs. Capable of playing wing or centre, he has played 48 times for Catalans since his arrival, scoring ten tries.

A strong ball-carrier, he is fifth in Super League for tackle busts this season, making 107 in 21 appearances. He has also averaged 95 metres per game.

He is under contract with Catalans next season but sources insists a deal that will allow him to make the move toe Headingley is in the works as the Rhinos close in on completing their recruitment plans for next year.

Leeds’ recruitment plans take shape

They have already signed Morgan Gannon and Dylan Walker for next season, with the pair essentially acting as replacements for James McDonnell and Cameron Smith, who are heading to Perth Bears and Wakefield Trinity respectively.

They will promote young halfback George Brown to replace Brodie Croft, but Leeds have still been looking for an outside back to reinforce the squad and help fill the void that will be left by Harry Newman when he also makes the move to Perth next season.

Brad Arthur’s squad already features the likes of Maika Sivo, Ash Handley and Jack Bird, while Ryan Hall could also remain involved should he sign on for another season. They also have a number of younger outside backs, such as Alfie Edgell, Max Simpson and Riley Lumb.

But Leeds have been looking for a player to add to that roster and in Cotric, they appear to have found their man.

Leeds’ focus is also on securing another prop for next season to replace Mikolaj Oledzki who, like McDonnell and Newman, is heading to Perth. Matt Lodge has been brought in for the rest of the season and could potentially remain next season but for now, that process remains ongoing.