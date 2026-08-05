Leeds Rhinos utility Chris Hankinson is staying with the Super League leaders in 2027 – after a new one-year deal was triggered by the club.

Hankinson has proven to be a valuable asset for Leeds since joining from Salford Red Devils midway through last year. He has played a number of roles for the Rhinos, and has become a key figure under Brad Arthur at AMT Headingley.

He was one of only a handful of players off-contract at the end of this season, with Arthur admitting in June that they were in talks over a contract.

Hankinson re-signs at Leeds

However, speaking in his pre-match press conference on Wednesday ahead of Friday’s trip to Wakefield Trinity, Arthur revealed that the deal had been done and that Hankinson would be staying at Leeds for another season at least.

“Chank’s signed for next year,” Arthur said when asked about his contractual status. “I’m pretty sure Chris’ deal was that another year got triggered.”

It is a big boost for Leeds, who only have Ryan Hall now as their last senior player without a definite deal for 2027 after Kallum Watkins’ new contract was confirmed earlier this week.

And Arthur admitted talks remain ongoing with the veteran winger about a contract.

“(Ian) Bleasey addressed it the other day (at Leeds’ members event), he’s in ongoing conversations with Hally,” Arthur said. “They’ll come to a decision on sooner rather than later.”

Leeds squad update ahead of huge clash

Arthur confirmed that captain Ash Handley has ticked every box expected of him as he nears a return from emergency appendix surgery this Friday at Wakefield.

“He’s got to get through training today but all the indications are that he should be right to play,” the Rhinos coach said.

There are two further boosts for Leeds too, with Alfie Edgell and Ryan Hall named in the squad that will travel across West Yorkshire to the DIY Kitchens Stadium.

However, Arthur stressed there is more caution around Hall’s situation after his foot injury – with Edgell more of a chance to play against Wakefield, and Hall having to wait another week.

He said: “Alfie is a good chance, Hally is close but probably not until next week. Alfie is certainly more of a chance than Hally.”