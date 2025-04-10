Leeds Rhinos are interested in a deal to sign Brisbane Broncos star Jock Madden: but quota regulations are likely set to scupper any transfer.

Reports from Code Sports in Australia have suggested that Madden was firmly on the radar of Leeds head coach Brad Arthur, who was looking for more options in the halves.

Madden is under contract to the Broncos until the end of next season but has been offered to clubs on multiple occasions. His name was once again circulated as a transfer option during the winter.

The arrival of Ben Hunt has nudged Madden down the pecking order at Brisbane, leaving the half-back on the outer and in pursuit of regular action.

However, any move to Super League looks likely to have been halted due to the fact Madden has fallen just short of eligibility rules.

Super League regulations dictate any arrival from the NRL needs to have played half of their team’s NRL matches in the previous season – though rules were loosened last year to allow players who feature in New South Wales and Queensland Cup competitions, and who were under a certain age, to make the move.

But Madden is 25 and having been a part of Brisbane’s squad, Leeds would require special dispensation to sign him. He featured 10 times last year for the Broncos – just short of the required margin of 50 per cent.

That means any deal is now likely off – though Madden would have joined a hefty half-back department at Leeds if he had agreed a transfer for the immediate term.

The likes of Brodie Croft, Matt Frawley, Jake Connor and Jack Sinfield can all feature there. However, there will likely be uncertainty over the futures of Croft and Frawley come the end of this season.

