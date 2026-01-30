Leeds Rhinos’ Challenge Cup Third Round tie picked for broadcast

Leeds Rhinos’ Challenge Cup Third Round tie against Widnes Vikings will be aired live on the Sportsman YouTube channel, it has been confirmed.

Widnes will play host to the Rhinos in one of the most eagerly anticipated ties of the next round, with Allan Coleman’s side progressing through after beating Thatto Heath Crusaders 76-0 in the Second Round. This will also serve as Brad Arthur’s side’s first competitive game of the new season.

News of the latest broadcast details also comes after London Broncos’ home tie against Bradford Bulls was selected for BBC coverage via the iPlayer.

Widnes Vikings v Leeds Rhinos to be broadcast on the Sportsman YouTube channel

The clash at the DCBL Stadium is set to kick off at 3:00 pm on Saturday, 7th February, and will be shown live and free-to-air on the Sportsman YouTube channel.

It also forms part of a bumper weekend of Challenge Cup action across the weekend of 7th-9th February, with 16 ties pencilled in.

Want more Love Rugby League? Add us as a preferred source on Google and ensure you never miss our exclusives and breaking news!

There are five games on Friday night, with Hunslet facing Huddersfield Giants, Sheffield Eagles taking on Warrington Wolves, Workington Town v St Helens and Salford RLFC v Hull FC, while the last remaining amateur side, Lock Lane, take on holders Hull KR.

Saturday sees four more gripping ties in the diary, with Super League sides Castleford Tigers, York Knights and Leigh Leopards also taking to the field, as are Leeds Rhinos in the day’s broadcasted game.

Rounding off the weekend’s action, there are seven games on Sunday, 8th February, with some tasty all-Championship ties alongside the aforementioned London Broncos v Bradford Bulls game in the Capital.

Challenge Cup Third Round in full

Friday, February 6

Hunslet vs Huddersfield Giants – South Leeds Stadium (7pm)

Sheffield Eagles vs Warrington Wolves – Halliwell Jones Stadium (7.30pm)

Workington Town v St Helens – Fibrus Community Stadium (7.30pm)

Lock Lane v Hull KR – Craven Park (8pm)

Salford RLFC v Hull FC – CorpAcq Stadium (8pm)

Saturday, February 7

Doncaster vs Castleford Tigers – Eco-Power Stadium (2pm)

Widnes Vikings v Leeds Rhinos – DCBL Stadium (3pm)

Barrow Raiders v York – Craven Park (6pm)

North Wales Crusaders v Leigh Leopards – Eirias Stadium (7pm)

Sunday, February 8

Batley Bulldogs v Catalans Dragons (2pm)

Keighley Cougars v Midlands Hurricanes – Cougar Park (3pm)

London Broncos vs Bradford Bulls – Plough Lane (3pm)

Halifax Panthers v Goole Vikings (3pm)

Oldham vs Dewsbury Rams – Bower Fold (3pm)

Rochdale Hornets v Wigan Warriors – Crown Oil Arena (3pm)

Swinton Lions v Wakefield Trinity – Heywood Road (3pm)

FRIDAY’S READS ON LRL

England star sends clear message to RFL following Shaun Wane’s departure

Warrington Wolves coach throws support behind Cai Taylor-Wray as major decision explained

Leigh Leopards coach issues update on search for Chris Chester replacement

Josh Charnley makes confident Leigh claim as Super League title ambitions aired